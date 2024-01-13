92 programmes to boost Labuan’s socio-economic landscape: DR Zaliha

LABUAN: The Department of Federal Territories (JWP) has outlined a comprehensive plan comprising 92 programmes aimed at boosting the socio-economic landscape in this Malaysia’s international business and financial centre of Labuan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said these programmes involve collaboration with various government agencies in this island.

Emphasising the need for Labuan’s economic progress to align with other developing states, given its status as an international business and financial centre and oil and gas hub, Dr Zaliha underscored the importance of concerted efforts.

She said these 92 programmes are strategically designed to propel Labuan forward on the path of sustainable development.

In a move to further diversify Labuan’s revenue streams and enhance its appeal, Dr Zaliha has issued a directive to the local authority of Labuan Corporation (LC) to establish a special task force.

“The primary objective of this task force is to identify and highlight attractive tourism sites that can potentially bolster the island’s tourism sector.

“I want this task force to be established immediately as this is our agenda to boost Labuan’s tourism sector,“ she said after launching the Labuan-level Federal Territories Flag Campaign Labuan 2024 and the Publicity and Public Participation Programme of the Labuan 2040 Structure Plan Report at Taman Damai here today.

Recognising the untapped tourism potential within Labuan, she expressed confidence that the task force would play a pivotal role in transforming these hidden gems into attractive tourism packages.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that the strategic development of Labuan’s tourism sector is crucial for the island’s overall economic growth.

She expressed optimism about the task force’s ability to uncover undiscovered tourism potential, which can subsequently be crafted into innovative and enticing tourism packages.-Bernama