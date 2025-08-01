Elderly citizen crashes car into petrol station in Bercham

PETALING JAYA: A Perodua Myvi crashed into a petrol station shop after the senior citizen driving the vehicle hit a speed bump causing the car to “overshoot.”

According to Harian Metro, the incident occured yesterday (Jan 7) at 11.30am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 77-year-old retired teacher lost control after hitting a speed bump and is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator excessively.

“The car then crashed into the petrol station building,” Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad was quoted as saying.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported. However the collision resulted in the destruction of the petrol station shop’s glass wall and other equipment.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59 for failing to control a vehicle while driving.

