MELAKA: Melaka recorded encouraging investments of RM5 billion as of last September,“ said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the amount comprised RM0.8 billion in foreign investment and RM4.2 billion from domestic investors.

“This achievement is something to be proud of because it indirectly demonstrates the confidence of foreign investors in the state’s development and economic potential.

“It is also a positive step that can inspire stakeholders to continue to work hard and strengthen cooperation in achieving greater progress for Melaka,“ he said at the MCORP Group Gala Dinner which was also attended by State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and State Investment, Industry and TVET Development Committee chairman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar.

Ab Rauf expressed the need for continuous to attract investors to the state, especially in the tourism sector with Melaka once again capturing global attention this September being the host for World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference 2025.

“In light of this, I encourage MCORP to remain optimistic and proactive in enhancing investment promotion efforts, thereby fostering a conducive investment climate to attract more investors to the state,“ he said.

He also highlighted that as of last November, MCORP’s eight subsidiaries recorded a profit of RM7.7 million, marking an increase of RM4.3 million compared to the same period in 2023.

“This achievement is expected to be a catalyst for further success, demonstrating MCORP’s potential to lead Melaka’s development in a more dynamic and sustainable direction,“ he added.