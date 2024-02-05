A victory by Pang in KKB will show unity govt’s strength for other by-elections - Ahmad Maslan

HULU SELANGOR: A victory by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election (PRK) will be a manifestation of the combined strength of PH and Barisan Nasional (BN), signalling their capability to compete effectively in future by-elections.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that a victory would be significant, not only for its impact on the morale of the parties in the Unity Government but also because it would demonstrate the effectiveness of the cooperation between the 18 parties involved.

He noted that this by-election was a milestone because it was the first time BN is campaigning for a DAP candidate, but it posed no challenges to the coalition.

“That’s why a win is important. It will be proof of how unity among the parties can result in a victory, even in a tough contest.

“If we can win here, it will indicate that we can also succeed in other by-elections,“ he told reporters during a visit to the Information Department’s (JaPen) media centre for the KKB by-election here today.

Ahmad, who is also Deputy Works Minister, highlighted that Pang’s victory would provide a crucial connection between the state and federal governments, enabling better resolution of people’s problems.

In the by-election, Pang, 31,is up against three challengers namely Khairul Azhari Saut from Perikatan Nasional, Hafizah Zainuddin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia, and Nyau Ke Xin, an Independent candidate.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 after a battle with cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling on May 11.