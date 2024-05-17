Flash floods: 282 evacuated in Perak, Kedah

IPOH: A total of 150 people from 52 families were evacuated to six relief centres last night after three districts in the state were hit by flash floods following several hours of heavy rainfall.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said that as of 8 am today, four centres were opened in the Taiping district, namely at the Sungai Baru Trong Community Hall, Jebong Kiri Community Hall, Masjid Al-Wusta Batu 8 and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Termelok.

The relief centres are housing 78 victims from 30 families residing in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Dato Sagor, Kampung Senduk Seberang, Kampung Batu 8, Kampung Temerlok and Kampung Nibong.

“A relief centre was opened in the Hilir Perak district, which is at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, to accommodate 42 victims, involving 10 families from Bt 9 Jalan Changkat Jong.

“In the Kuala Kangsar district, a centre has been opened to house 30 victims from 12 families from Kg Periang,” said the statement.

The continuous heavy rain last night also caused the water levels of Sungai Kerian in Selama and Sungai Perak at the Sultan Iskandar Bridge to rise, reaching alert levels.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, a total of 132 residents from 31 families in Kulim and Bandar Baharu districts were relocated to two relief centres following floods caused by continuous heavy rain yesterday evening.

Kulim District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Captain (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad said 74 victims comprising 17 families were evacuated to the centre at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Al-Ihsaniah, Jangkang, which was opened at 12.12 am.

“Those affected are residents of Kampung Padang Limau, where flash floods occurred due to heavy rainfall, which resulted in the overflow of water from hilly areas to low-lying areas.

“Members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) are monitoring flood-prone areas and water levels at each location,” he said in a statement here today.

In the meantime, Bandar Baharu District Civil Defence officer, Lieutenant (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said 58 victims from 14 families were evacuated to the relief centre at the Sungai Batu Mosque, which was opened at 3 am today.

He said the affected residents were from Kampung Sungai Tengas, Kampung Sungai Batu and Kampung Cherok Meranti

“Heavy rainfall lasting over three hours yesterday evening caused the water in Sungai Terunsing to overflow,” he said.