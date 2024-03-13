Aaron Ago: No plans for structural changes to Rukun Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry does not plan to make any structural amendments to the Rukun Negara, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said this because the existing aspirations and principles are sufficient to cultivate patriotic Malaysians.

“To embody the spirit and essence of the Rukun Negara, the Cabinet on July 25, 2023, decided that the Rukun Negara pledge will now be recited in full, starting with the preamble, followed by the five principles at all levels of schools and official government programmes nationwide to instill loyalty and love for the country,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry today.

Aaron said for the first time, the Rukun Negara was recited in this Dewan Rakyat session, which he added demonstrated the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the understanding of the National Principles and making members of parliament role models for the younger generation.

“This effort will continue at the Dewan Negara and the ministry also intends for it to be extended to all state legislative assemblies with the cooperation of state governments,” he said.

Separately, Aaron said the ministry has collaborated with the Youth and Sports Ministry to implement unity activities through sports under the theme ‘Sukan Menyatukan Kita’ (Sports Unite Us).

“In 2023, through the Sports Matching Grant, the ministry approved a matching grant of RM 8,864,409.00 to implement various unity sports activities.

Through this initiative, he said the ministry had organised the ‘Liga Sukan Uniti’ (Unity Sports League) involving four events: futsal, netball, badminton and basketball, with the programme attracting the participation of over 15,000 Malaysians. -Bernama