Aaron: ANM to roll out ‘Community Archives’ programme

MELAKA: The National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) is set to roll out the ‘Community Archives’ programme as part of its effort to empower the community’s role in safeguarding national treasures.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said this initiative aims to collect all documents and materials related to the country’s history, which will be preserved in ANM.

“This is our new aspiration because there are still a lot of materials pertaining to community history and events dating back to the pre-independence era, during the British colonial period, and so on, that have not been extensively collected yet.

“We will strive to gather as much historical material as possible from notable figures, individuals and communities to be brought to ANM and serve as reference materials for the future,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the Knowledge Discourse in conjunction with the Independence Declaration of the Federation of Malaya and the launch of the book ‘KarTunku 1957-1963: Lakaran Eksklusif Bapa Kemerdekaan, Bapa Malaysia’ at the Independence Declaration Memorial here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy and state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

Meanwhile, Aaron said ANM is actively working to bring back national historical materials located abroad to preserve them as national treasures.

“The ANM regularly conducts overseas visits. However, budgetary constraints may pose challenges, but so far, so good,” he said. -Bernama