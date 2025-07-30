Selangor FC aims for top Super League finish and cup glory in 2025

SELANGOR FC are confident of achieving their main targets for the new season, backed by ongoing efforts to strengthen the performance of the Red Giants from time to time.

Selangor FC Chief Executive Officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon stressed that everyone within the club remains committed to consistently delivering their best performances, with the aim of surpassing last season's achievements.

“We need to be realistic as the league (Super League) is highly competitive. Over the past two seasons, we’ve managed to narrow the gap with the champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

“Therefore, I hope we can maintain this momentum as we believe we still have a good chance of challenging for the title,” he said when met after the Signing Ceremony of the Strategic Partnership Between Selangor FC and Provident Fiduciaries here today.

He said the team’s main targets remain unchanged – to finish in the top two of the Super League, reach the finals of both the Malaysia Cup and FA Cup, and qualify for the knockout stage of the regional tournament.

Johan said that although other teams have also had strong pre-season preparations, Selangor are confident of competing more competitively this season.

Selangor, currently under the guidance of coach Katsuhito Kinoshi, last won the Super League in 2010, the Malaysia Cup in 2015, and the FA Cup in 2009.

Last season, the Red Giants – holders of a record 33 Malaysia Cup titles – only managed to secure the Challenge Cup trophy after defeating the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM FC) in the final.

Selangor have a chance to kick off this season by lifting the Charity Shield when they face JDT in the Malaysia League 2025 opener scheduled for August 8. - Bernama