Ab Rauf: RM958m high-tech recycling factory puts Melaka on green investors map

ALOR GAJAH: FE Green Pet (M) Sdn Bhd’s new high-tech recycling factory is expected to make Melaka a green investment destination and complement the economic growth strategy in the state, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said with an investment totalling approximately RM958 million, the plant is projected to be completed by 2Q 2025, creating almost 500 jobs on 14 hectares.

“This project is important because it will not only help pilot the state’s economic growth but also align our national objective of achieving a 45 per cent reduction in carbon emission by 2030.

“At present Malaysia’s collect for recycling rate for polyethylene terephthalate stands between 28 per cent and 45 per cent, below global standards,” he told the press after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory at HICOM Pegoh Industrial Park here, today.

FE Green Pet is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Far Eastern Group, a global leader in the polyester sector.

The plant will contribute to waste reduction, transforming waste into value-added products for numerous industries, namely beverages, apparel and accessories, for some of its globally known clients such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, F&N, Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon.

Ab Rauf also said as the demand for green products is expected to rise, the state government will not only acknowledge both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead but also encourage green investment in Melaka, especially investors interested in harnessing green energies from various sources.

“To maintain growth and welcome green investors to Melaka, we have, through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Invest Melaka, put serious efforts in making the process simpler and shorter and also provide a conducive environment for industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, FE Green Pet’s chairman Donald Fan said the establishment of the factory not only complements the company’s development strategy but also represents a firm commitment to environmental protection.

“Equipped with advanced technology, this factory will transform the discarded plastic bottles into high-value products, promoting resource circularity and contributing to the local economy,” he said.

