Vibrant sarongs light up 11 railway stations for Malaysia Day event

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven major train stations in the Klang Valley took on a different look this morning when over 20,000 participants of the Keretapi Sarong 2025 event arrived clad in sarongs of various colours and designs, in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

The event, organised by cultural group LOCCO with the support of Rapid KL, carried the theme ‘Serumpun’ as a symbol of ASEAN unity. As early as 8 am, the stations came alive with sarong-clad crowds, turning into mini carnivals filled with laughter and cheers as participants boarded trains bound for a secret location at Raintree Plaza, The Exchange TRX here.

The ninth edition of Keretapi Sarong also saw the participation of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Selangor State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Local Government Datuk Ng Suee Lim; and Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, each boarding trains from different stations.

LOCCO co-founder Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman said Keretapi Sarong remains a people’s event without protocols, celebrating all walks of life regardless of background.

“When leaders attend, they are welcomed as part of the community. They come as ordinary people, boarding trains like everyone else without special receptions.

“For example, Datuk Ng Suee Lim boarded the MRT from Sri Damansara Sentral whilst on the Visit Selangor Year campaign. The minister, meanwhile, boarded at the MRT UPM station as it is near his residence. They joined the people right from the station, and this is the spirit we want to highlight,” he told Bernama.

The crowd cheered loudly when popular singer Aina Abdul appeared at the TRX venue dressed in a white kebaya with ASEAN-inspired elements, created by fashion designer Rashid Moshi.

Aina led the pledge recital before performing three songs: ‘ASEAN’, ‘Warisan’ and ‘Standing in the Eyes of the World’, popularised by Ella.

Shamsul said Aina was specially invited as she is the official singer of the ASEAN anthem, and her presence was considered significant in reinforcing the spirit of regional togetherness.

“I can say Aina is seen as the voice representing the spirit of unity in this region. Her performance was not just for entertainment but also a reminder of the values of solidarity and unity within ASEAN,” he said.

Ahead of its 10th anniversary next year, LOCCO aims to gather all the artistic communities that have been part of the event since its inception.

“I also hope this event will expand to other states, including Sabah, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and Terengganu,” he added. - Bernama