MOE implements zero-tolerance culture on bullying in schools

TAIPING: The Ministry of Education is implementing a zero-tolerance culture regarding bullying incidents within schools nationwide.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh confirmed the ministry has issued specific procedural guidelines through a special circular to address bullying cases appropriately.

He emphasised that anti-bullying efforts represent a long-term commitment rather than a one-off initiative.

“Cooperation between the ministry, state education departments, district offices, parents, and the community is crucial for eradicating bullying at all levels,“ he stated.

Wong, who is also Taiping Member of Parliament, made these comments after officiating the Larut, Matang and Selama district-level National Day and Malaysia Day celebration.

Approximately 5,000 people from various backgrounds attended the event at Dataran Warisan Taiping. – Bernama