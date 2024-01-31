Accountant loses RM776,000 to investment scam

BATU PAHAT: An accountant lost RM776,000 after she is believed to have fallen victim to a non-existent investment scam since last October.

Batu Pahat District Police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the 49-year-old victim initially saw an advertisement on Facebook about an investment promising lucrative returns.

He said the victim then dealt with four individuals through WhatsApp to join the investment scheme known as Accerx.

“After contacting the four individuals, she was told that she would have to buy and sell cryptocurrency and was later told by the suspects to download the Accerx Malaysia application.

“She also agreed to give her particulars, such as her name, identity card number and bank account information, for registration purposes,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail explained that the victim then made cash deposits into 23 different bank accounts in stages and found that she had made a hefty profit when she checked via her Accerx Malaysia app.

However, the victim was told to pay one per cent of her profit if she wanted to withdraw her returns.

“The victim, who failed to pay the amount, then found her Accerx Malaysia account blocked and, so far, has not received any profit from the investments.

“She lodged a police report at the Batu Pahat Police Stattion on Monday (Jan 29) and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.–Bernama