Accounting graduate passes commando training

PETALING JAYA: Chan Ming Youn, 25, made history as the sole Chinese in his batch to successfully complete and pass the rigorous 12-week commando training course after a long time.

Graduating from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (2 RRD), Chan, along with nine officers and 60 other members of various ranks, was awarded the prestigious green beret and commando knife during a ceremony at Betutu Laut Beach in Sungai Udang, Melaka, on April 28.

An accounting graduate from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, he was driven by his interest in serving his country and initially joined the Territorial Army Regiment 515.

His exposure to the commando unit during his service inspired him to take on the challenging commando training.

“When I served for the Regiment 515, I gained a little knowledge about the military. Then, I was introduced to the commando,“ Chan said in a post from Malaysia Army News Facebook page.

Despite his lack of prior experience, his determination to challenge himself was the driving force behind the decision to pursue commando training.

“I wanted to challenge myself. Although I have only served as Askar Wataniah, I too can become a commando,“ he said.

He aims to continue expanding his knowledge through specialised courses and to uphold the highest standards of the elite unit.

“My goal is to keep serving the military as a commando, to expand my knowledge by attending special courses, for example. I hope I can continue to serve as a commando that is of quality and always takes care of the image (of the commando) until I die,“ he expressed.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Special Operations Group (21 GGK) Major General Adi Ridzwan Abdullah in his speech reminded officers and commando members to always maintain the green beret as an image of professionalism and competent Special Forces Operator.

“Keep the dignity of this green beret from being tarnished with useless actions because it will later cost all the sacrifices of all those who have worked hard to get it.

“It is very unfortunate if the green beret that is worn has to be destitute due to misconduct such as disobeying instructions or committing acts contrary to service rules,“ he said.

READ MORE:

MAF should review involvement of territorial army in core operations

PLKN 3.0 to begin with nationwide enrollment of Form 4 Students, confirms Defence Minister