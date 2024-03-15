MAF should review involvement of territorial army in core operations

KANGAR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) through the Armed Forces Council (MAT) should review and re-examine all its existing sections to enable the involvement of army reservists or the Territorial Army in core operations together with the regular army.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the Territorial Army should also be considered to participate in helping regular army carry out core operations to safeguard the national borders.

“Every year, the country produces thousands of reservists within the Malaysian Army. However, to what extent are they allowed to assist as the second line of defence for the nation.”

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also Commander of the 504th Regiment of the Malaysian Territorial Army and chairman of Perlis Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra (YTSP) said in a statement after leading the Perlis delegation to Sabah for PERBAH Excercise 2024 in the southern sector in northeast Sabah yesterday.

PERBAH Excercise is an annual programme organised by the Perlis government together with the 504th Regiment of the Malaysian Territorial Army, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) and YTSP with the close cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police and various government agencies as well as private sectors from Perlis and Sabah.

The Raja Muda said it would be a loss for the country if they only trained army reservists without any long-term planning to mobilise them to help safeguard the country’s borders.

His Highness also suggested the need for the involvement of the Territorial Army in national emergencies to be reviewed from time to time and for their training forms to be diversified in accordance with the type of operations planned.