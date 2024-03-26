Activist ‘Aunty Bersih’ passes away at 78

PETALING JAYA: Anne Ooi who was known by many Malaysians as ‘Aunty Bersih’ has passed away in Australia. She was 78.

The sad news was shared by the official Bersih Facebook account, expressing condolences to her family members.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil shared the iconic photo of Ooi dressed in a bright yellow T-shirt and holding white chrysanthemums, drenched with chemical-laced water outside the Tung Shin Hospital on his Facebook page.

“She was with her family in Australia when she passed. I have known her for a very long time, largely through her daughter Elaine Pedley, a dancer-choreographer and close family friend.

“We got to know each other even more closely in the streets of Kuala Lumpur during the many gatherings (including Bersih) over the years.

“This image will forever encapsulate her indomitable and defiant spirit, in our quest for a better Malaysia,” captioned Fahmi in his post.

Ooi was a former English teacher who walked for Malaysia’s democracy on July 2, 2009 and encountered tear gas and water cannons. She became the defining image of Bersih 2 rally.