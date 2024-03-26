Additional train tickets for Aidilfitri travel period

PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering an additional 15,120 tickets from April 5 to 14, including for express trains, providing 1,260 tickets per day during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration period this year.

KTMB corporate communication unit spokesperson said initially, 119,880 train tickets were made available, out of which 93,299 tickets (78%) were sold when they became available for purchase in October 2023.

“As of now, KTMB provides 36 Electric Train Services (ETS) as daily trips for all routes from Gemas to Padang Besar.

“But specifically for travels in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we are adding six additional trips that will operate starting from April 5. The total number of tickets offered for Hari Raya Aidilfitri stands at 135,000 tickets,” she said. Ticket prices will remain the same during festive seasons.

However, its ETS ticket pricing operates on a dynamic fare system, in which purchasing tickets in advance will result in lower prices compared with last-minute purchases.

She said KTMB is also offering two special journeys named Ekspress Lambaian Aidilfitri, with trains between KL Sentral and Tumpat.

“A total of 952 tickets are being offered for this special service to those returning to the east coast.

“Ticket prices range between RM55 and RM83 for a one-way journey.

“The special trains are equipped with sleeper coaches, first-class seating coaches, second-class seating coaches, buffet coaches and chillax coaches.”

She said the initiative is being undertaken to meet high passenger demand during festive seasons and encourage the public to use rail transport for their holiday travels to alleviate traffic congestion on roads and highways.

“This not only reduces travel times but also contributes to environmental sustainability by minimising carbon emissions.

“Additionally, trains are often a safer means of travel, especially for long-distance journeys, as they operate on dedicated tracks and are subject to strict safety regulations.”

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri just two weeks away, the spokesperson advised travellers to arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

This will provide ample time to complete any documentation processes at the entry gate, resulting in smoother and more efficient travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, Peninsular Malaysia Malay Express Bus Operators Association secretary-general Iskandar Salleh said express bus tickets are fast selling out.

“About 90% or 475,200 of the 528,000 express bus tickets provided by (the association) were snapped up as early as March 5.

“As of 10am (yesterday), we only have about 52,800 tickets remaining for journeys from the Klang Valley to all destinations across the peninsula in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“While it’s true that bus ticket prices may go up by 10%, it’s important to understand that this increase is not new and has been implemented for several years.

“The ticket prices range from RM35 to RM55 depending on the destination,” he said.

Iskandar added that the fastest-selling route is to the east coast but tickets for journeys back to the north and south are also in high demand, with about 369,600 tickets sold.

“The association is providing 1,000 buses daily for Hari Raya Aidilfitri travels, and we will ensure that buses are in good condition by carrying out preventive maintenance and ensuring that drivers are well rested.”

He advised those travelling home by bus to regularly communicate with customer service representatives to be updated on the status of their chosen bus or train service due to the expected heavy traffic on the roads.