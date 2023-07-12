Adly: Over 50 free homes for MAF veterans to be built next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 50 free houses are expected to be built, under the Veterans Housing Initiative Project, next year for pensionable and non-pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said this number is in addition to the 44 houses that have been built and are being built nationwide involving an additional allocation of RM1 million.

“Until now, 80 per cent of the 44 free houses for veterans have been built, and the keys to the units have been handed over to the owners across the country. The cost of building each unit is estimated at RM85,000,“ he said.

Adly was met after being a guest on 'Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme’ over Bernama Radio here today.

Regarding the three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme to be held from tomorrow in Bukit Jalil, Adly said the Ministry of Defence will display some of its military assets apart from screening the film, 'Misi Bakara'.

“Besides these, there will also be career fairs under the ministry to provide job opportunities in all three MAF branches namely the navy, air force and army as well as the cyber field,“ he added. -Bernama