IPOH: An elderly couple was killed when the motorcycle they were on was hit by a car at Kilometre 64 of Jalan Ipoh-Taiping, near Kuala Kangsar, today.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Heisham Harun said they received information regarding the accident at 10.30 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victims, aged 68 and 65, were heading from Taiping towards Kuala Kangsar when their machine was rammed by a car that had lost control.

“The elderly couple were confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries while the driver and his passenger were not hurt,” he said in a statement today.

He said the driver had been arrested to assist in investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also called on those with information regarding the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Nadiah Radenan at 017-5491475 or 05-7762222.