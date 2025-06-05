Two suspected drug dealers nabbed in interior Sarawak raid

MIRI: Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in a special operation conducted by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (BSJN) of the Marudi district police headquarters (IPD) in Long Lama, a settlement in the interior of Miri, yesterday.

Marudi police chief DSP Nor Aizan Mohd Jamil said that during the operation held between noon and 1 pm, police also seized 60 grammes (g) of drugs believed to be syabu (methamphetamine), estimated to be worth RM6,600 and sufficient to supply 600 drug addicts.

“Both suspects, local men aged between 32 and 47, have prior records related to drug offences. In initial screening, they also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

Police also confiscated a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle worth about RM45,000.

Preliminary police investigations found that the drugs were believed to have been sourced from Miri to be distributed to manual labourers in plantation areas around Long Lama.

Both suspects are now remanded for seven days from May 6-13 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Nor Aizan urged the public to provide information related to drug trafficking via the JSJN hotline at 012-2087222.