Adrain Jerome appointed member of MACC Complaints Committee

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has announced the appointment of Adrain Jerome Karuna Devan as a member of its Complaints Committee for a three-year term, effective from Feb 1 until Jan 31, 2027.

MACC, in a statement, said Adrain Jerome’s appointment is to replace Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman, who resigned on Dec 4, 2022.

The appointment letter was presented to Adrain Jerome by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today.

Adrain Jerome holds a BA (Hons) in International Relations with Subsidiaries in Psychology and Environmental Protection & Pollution from the University of Keele, United Kingdom, and has extensive experience in crime prevention activities as the chairman of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation, Kuala Lumpur.

According to MACC, the Complaints Committee was formed under Section 15 of the MACC Act 2009 and is tasked with monitoring the commission’s handling of complaints against MACC officers that are non-criminal in nature.

It is one of the five independent monitoring bodies, including the Special Committee on Corruption, the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel and the Operations Review Panel.

The Complaints Committee is chaired by Datuk Dr Asariah Mior Shaharuddin and its members consist of Datuk Dr Tam Weng Wah, Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal and Datuk Ruziati Mior Ahamad Ariffin.

The MACC is the first enforcement agency in Malaysia to have independent bodies formed as a check and balance mechanism.

