MACC to study Nga’s announcement of allocation to KKB

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is studying allegations against Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming with regard to his announcement of an allocation for infrastructure in Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB) recently.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission will study if such an action was related to bribery or otherwise.

“The matter will be looked at by the MACC’s complaints centre and till now no investigation papers have been opened,” he said after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here today.

Nga was reported as saying on April 18 that his ministry has allocated RM5.21 million for public infrastructure upgrading works, which includes 14 projects worth RM4.82 million in the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor, under the supervision of the local municipal council.

The Local Government Minister made the announcement during a visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, ahead of the official campaigning period for the by-election, which started on April 27.

Speaking of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s case, the chief commissioner added that there were no immediate plans to arrest the former Prime Minister in relation to his failure to declare his assets.

“Not yet, we have no intention of detaining him (Mahathir) ...investigations are going on,” he said.

Azam had earlier revealed that Tun Mahathir was among high profile individuals investigated by the MACC for failing to declare their assets and the MACC hasd served notices to his two sons Datuk Mirzan Mahathir and Tan Sri Mohkzani Mahathir.