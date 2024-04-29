Ahmad Maslan: Slope remediation on Batang Kali-Genting road ready in June

BATANG KALI: The slope and road repair works on the Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road due to a landslide in December 2022 is expected to be completed by June 30, said Deputy Works Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the slope and road repair project, which involved a cost of about RM19 million, was 86 per cent complete while the works to be completed included guard rails and wall construction.

“The task of the state and federal Public Works Department is to ensure that this slope is repaired using wall system building materials, and the method used is the Tera Link Wall System in terms of construction and design,“ he told reporters after inspecting the work of the project here today.

Ahmad Maslan said that currently only one lane is open for users who have been given special permission, including workers in the Genting Highlands area or those who have residences in the Batang Kali and Hulu Selangor areas.

He said the route is expected to be fully opened to road users on July 1.

The landslide incident on the Batang Kali-Genting Highlands route that occurred on December 16, 2022 buried the Father’s Organic Farm camping area resulting in 18 adults and 13 children being killed.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election campaign, Ahmad Maslan reminded voters to choose the right candidate who can give them the best service.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election is a four-cornered contest between Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Pang Sock Tao (PH), Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) and Hafizah Zainudin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia).

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 last year due to cancer.