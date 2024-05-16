REPTILE THEMED CAFE

Pet cafes have gained popularity in Malaysia, with one of the latest in Selangor being a reptile themed establishment. Fangs by Dekori in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya opened in December 2022 and is owned by 21-year-old Yap Ming Yang, who said the cafe aims to challenge negative impressions of reptiles.

“I have always been fascinated with reptiles, which is why I am studying for my Bachelor of Science degree and majoring in tropical environmental biology at Monash University.

“My interest in exotic pets inspired me to start the cafe so patrons could safely observe snakes and spiders while enjoying a drink or dessert and chatting with friends.” The cafe features a diverse collection of exotic animals, some of which were previously kept as pets. They include snakes, scorpions, tarantulas, geckos and bearded dragons.

“The animals do not require a licence to own and are available at most pet stores. They are also not subject to the Wildlife Conservation Act 2022.

“Even feeding them does not incur much cost. For instance, the snakes only need feeding once every two weeks.” (Pic) The cafe features several exotic animals, such as snakes, scorpions, tarantulas, geckos and bearded dragons. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN