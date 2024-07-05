Ahmad Zahid extends condolences to family of victim in fallen tree incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his condolences to the family of the victim who died in the incident whereby a huge tree fell on 17 vehicles during a thunderstorm and heavy rain along Jalan Sultan Ismail, here this afternoon.

In a Facebook posting today, Ahmad Zahid also prayed that the soul of the victim be placed among the riighteous and may Allah shower his soul with mercy.

“This afternoon we were all shocked by the news that a huge tree had fallen and crashed onto 17 vehicles, a bus stop and monorail track near the Concorde Hotel, Jalan Sultan Ismail in downtown Kuala Lumpur during a thunderstorm and heavy rain.

“My condolences to the family of the deceased. May the soul of the deceased be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and placed among the believers and the righteous,” he said.

In the 2pm incident, a 47-year-old man died while two others suffered injuries when a huge tree came crushing onto 17 vehicles and damaged the monorail track in Jalan Sultan Ismail.