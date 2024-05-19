Man botches attempt to seize firearm from cop in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man after he had bizarrely attempted to seize a firearm from a policeman on sentry duty at the Dato Keramat police station in Penang, yesterday evening.

As the country continues to reel from the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor recently, the man was apprehended following a scuffle with the policeman involved.

According to The Star, police are currently investigating the 35-year-old’s motive in trying to seize an MP5 submachine gun from a police guard at the police station.

It is learnt that the suspect sustained a minor injury in the process of being detained and is currently being treated at Hospital Penang and is reported to be in stable condition, and further details will be provided later.

