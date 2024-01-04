Aidilfitri Tradisional Cake and Pelita Raya Festival revives tradition

JASIN: To enliven the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, approximately 800 participants worked together to prepare five traditional dishes in conjunction with the 2024 Melaka Aidilfitri Traditional Cake and Pelita Raya Festival.

Sungai Rambai assemblyman Siti Faizah Abd Azis said the five dishes namely kuih bakar, rempeyek, bahulu, karas and dodol were made durng the occasion organised by the Sungai Rambai State Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun).

“Participation was very encouraging with 20 groups producing traditional cakes besides 19 groups producing about 57 kilogrammes of dodol.

“To enliven the festival, we also encourage participants to wear traditional clothing apart from holding a mass breaking fast programme with their family members joining in,“ she told reporters at the Melaka Aidilfitri Traditional Cake and Pelita Raya Festival at Dataran Riverside Sungai Rambai here last night .

The closing ceremony of the festival was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and was also attended by state Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Siti Faizah said in addition to that, her team also held a lantern competition with the participation of ten Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) in Sungai Rambai besides government agencies and departments.

He said every village and agency involved decorated their area with lights and according to their creativity including the police station and clinic as well as along the road in Sungai Rambai starting from Batu Gajah to the festival site.

“We also provide a prize of RM3,000 for the first place winner of this lantern competition and this effort will continue in the future so that this tradition is kept going among the community, especially the young generation,“ she said.