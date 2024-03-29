Air Itam Dam level is being closely monitored, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government is closely monitoring the water level and capacity of the Air Itam Dam, which at present can only sustain for another 30 days without rain, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He explained that the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PWSC) has taken several strategic proactive measures since February by implementing the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2024 (AIDAP 2024).

Under AIDAP 2024, PWSC has reduced water extraction from the Air Itam Reservoir to ensure its capacity is conserved, he explained.

“We acknowledge that the water level at the Air Itam Dam is below the comfortable level. and we hope for rain to replenish it during the April to June wet season,“ he told reporters here today.

Chow, who is also the PWSC chairman, highlighted that around 10,000 user accounts are serviced by the Air Itam Dam, but presently, only half are receiving water supply from the dam, with the other half getting it from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

He said the state government has no intention of seeking assistance from the Federal Government to carry out cloud seeding operations, given its previous ineffectiveness in inducing rainfall in the reservoir area.

“Penang typically experiences rainfall from April to June, which we rely on to replenish our dam until the next rainy season between September and November.

“This pattern has persisted for decades, barring any significant climate changes,“ he added.

He also noted that Penang currently receives water supply from Sungai Muda, with levels being relatively comfortable due to control by two dams located in Kedah.

Yesterday, Bernama reported a decrease in raw water reserves to critical levels in four dams in Johor, Penang, and Kedah, due to the prevailing hot and dry spell.

The National Disaster Management Agency reported that the affected dams include the Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor, currently at 31.65 percent capacity; the Air Itam Dam in Penang (35 percent); and the BS Padang Saga Dam (39.67 percent) and the Malut Dam (39.90 percent) in Kedah. -Bernama