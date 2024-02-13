Aircraft crashes in Kapar, Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department has verified that an aircraft caught fire today (Feb 13) close to Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar.

According to eyewitness accounts, the plane’s debris was scattered around what looked to be a plantation estate growing palm oil.

According to early accounts, a significant amount of the plane’s wreckage was discovered close to SK Tok Muda Kapar.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department stated that they arrived at the location 20 minutes after receiving a call about the incident at 1:56 p.m.

Captain Datuk Norazman Mahmud, the chief executive officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), announced that the organisation is still currently gathering information and will shortly make an official announcement.