AKSB confirms water supply disruption in three villages in Mukim Manjor

KOTA BHARU: Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has confirmed that the disruption of clean water supply in three villages of Mukim Manjor is periodic and temporary.

AKSB, in a statement today, said the three villages - Kampung Lela Jasa, Kampung Lebur and Kampung Sungai Rek - were experiencing disruptions due to technical problems at the Manek Urai water treatment plant (LRA) in Kuala Krai, the main water supply source for the area.

According to AKSB, the distant location of the main pipeline, approximately 13 kilometres from the Manek Urai LRA, and the hilly terrain of the area are factors hindering the distribution of clean water to consumers’ homes.

“If there are technical disruptions at the Manek Urai LRA, it will take more than 24 hours for water supply to reach the area.

“According to records, there are only 63 active accounts or 252 consumers directly affected by the water supply disruption and not 700 people as alleged by residents in a Sinar Harian report,” said AKSB.

AKSB has taken proactive action by deploying tanker trucks to the Sungai Rek area and placing a 500-gallon static tank in Kampung Lela Jasa to assist affected residents.

AKSB advises users to prepare spare storage tanks to store clean water as sometimes the water supply will reach consumers’ homes during off-peak hours.

For a long-term solution, AKSB’s plans include upgrading the Manek Urai LRA from six million litres per day (MLD) to 20 MLD, including the construction of balancing tanks in Chucuh Puteri and Kampung Bukit Tebuk.

“The long-term upgrade plan for the plant is expected to commence in 2026,“ AKSB added.

AKSB will make periodic announcements on the latest situation via its website www.airkelantan.com.my, MyAKSB application, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and enquiries or complaints can be directed to PINTAS at 15777. -Bernama