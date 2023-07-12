Al-Sultan Abdullah moots PPSAS establishment

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today shared that the idea behind the establishment of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Administrative Centre (PPSAS), which will serve as the new administrative centre of the Pahang government, was mooted by him.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that he had asked his father, the late Sultan Ahmad Shah, around the end of 2014 or early 2015, to propose a new administrative centre to be built as he felt there was a need to replace the existing administrative centre of Wisma Sri Pahang, which is located in the middle of the Kuantan city.

“Wisma Sri Pahang has been around for so long, it was almost 50 years old then (in 2015) and has maintenance problems... then I was thinking that the new administrative centre should be located in the KotaSAS area, as it is time for the city of Kuantan to expand.

“So that we can expand or diversify the population, and more importantly the traffic in Kuantan is getting more and more congested, and hopefully with the construction of a new city like KotaSAS, we can reduce the congestion in the city of Kuantan,” His Majesty said when officiating the PPSAS here today.

Also in attendance were His Majesty’s children.

The state leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, as well as state assemblymen, including those from the opposition, were also present.

Sultan Abdullah said that the proposal was then submitted to the former Prime Minister and Menteri Besar of Pahang in 2016, by the KotaSAS team for approval, before construction work commenced two years later, but was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have to say that the construction concept of this building (PPSAS) is different, compared with others, because I want a more ultra-modern concept, taking into account environmental, social and governance (ESG). Hopefully, this building will become iconic for (the public) to come and see for themselves and take pictures,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also disclosed KotaSAS’s long-term plans, including the construction of a mosque, the Pahang contingent police headquarters (IPK) and a complex of knowledge, which includes various branches of Islamic knowledge, in addition to having an East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) station.

“The mosque will be built through my efforts and funded by the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan. This is our joint effort. Our close relationship has lasted for 40 years and he expressed his desire to contribute a mosque in KotaSAS,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who also expressed his deep appreciation to the President of the UAE.

Apart from that, the King also disclosed Pahang’s administrative history briefly, including the construction of Wisma Sri Pahang, which began in 1970 and was mooted by his grandfather, the late Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mu’adzam Shah, and officiated by His Majesty’s father six years later.

He also expressed his deep appreciation to all 15 Menteri Besar and 22 State Secretaries, for carrying out the duties and trust of administering the state.

“I pray that the state government continues to intensify good efforts, diversify the government’s revenue and increase job opportunities. Enhance efforts to help the poor. Use the revenue obtained to benefit the people, and all those who have the means should also help,” said His Majesty. -Bernama