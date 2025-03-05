FINDING a parking spot these days can be a real challenge, and it feels even worse when someone else takes the spot despite you having taken the appropriate steps to secure it.

Recently, a viral video showed a Toyota Vellfire driver in Singapore snatching another driver’s parking space.

What’s more, the driver allegedly made a rude gesture towards the motorist behind her who had been waiting for the spot.

A Facebook post by Singapore Road Vigilante showed a car exiting a parking lot, after which the black Vellfire cut in front of another vehicle that had been waiting behind.

“I assumed she was in a hurry and let her park there.

“But she did not appreciate it and flipped a middle finger at me,“ the other driver claimed in the post.

The Vellfire driver appeared to struggle with parking and ended up driving into the main driving lane.

The driver behind then edged forward to park in the space, but the Vellfire abruptly reversed back into the same spot.

While reversing, the Vellfire was also seen bumping into the front of what is believed to be a Toyota Alphard parked next to the space.

After some time, the Vellfire driver finally managed to park her multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) properly.

Netizens called for the authorities to take action against the Vellfire driver, while others criticised her parking skills.

“Learn how to position your vehicle first then reverse. So good at flipping the (middle) finger but don’t know how to park,“ a user quipped.

“If I knew her car was going to leave, I would have gone ahead and stopped next to the parking spot,“ another commenter suggested.

One user urged the affected driver to report her for making an obscene gesture. Under Singaporean law, showing the middle finger to another person is considered an offence under Section 377B(A) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine, or both.