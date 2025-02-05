PROTON NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY (PRO-NET) is accelerating its efforts to make sustainable mobility more accessible across the country. Responding to the rising demand for Proton e.MAS vehicles, PRO-NET is expanding its dealership network, building on the 31 outlets already in operation and appointing an additional nine dealerships. This brings the total number of appointed dealers to 40, reflecting the strong nationwide interest and growing support for the brand.

The expansion is intended not merely to increase the brand’s presence, but to deepen trust and ensure that the Proton e.MAS experience is accessible to more Malaysians. With the Proton e.MAS 7 already attracting significant attention nationwide, PRO-NET is focused on encouraging greater confidence among consumers considering the switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric alternatives.

The dealer network comprises dedicated sales and service centres, each purposefully designed to deliver a seamless customer experience. From the initial handover of the vehicle to ongoing support in aftersales care and EV charging assistance, PRO-NET aims to make EV ownership easy, reliable, and worry-free for Malaysian drivers.

To further support this mission, PRO-NET is actively seeking passionate and forward-thinking business partners to join its network across key locations in Malaysia. Recruitment is currently underway for dealers in areas including Bangsar, Ampang, Kepong, Sungai Buloh, Subang, Sunway, Klang, and Cyberjaya in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur; Bayan Lepas in Penang; Sitiawan and Teluk Intan in Perak; Melaka City in Melaka; Kulai, Tebrau, Iskandar Puteri, and Skudai in Johor; and Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah.

According to Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET, the expansion of the dealer network is part of a broader vision to create not just retail outlets but community hubs where Malaysians can gather, learn, and experience the future of mobility. He stated that PRO-NET welcomes passionate and forward-thinking partners who are eager to be part of this transformative journey.

Joining the Proton e.MAS dealership network represents more than a business opportunity; it signifies becoming part of a nationwide movement aimed at inspiring confidence, fostering change, and leading the electric vehicle revolution in Malaysia.