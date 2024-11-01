Alert-level continuous warning for Sarawak until Friday; Johor from Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain, at an alert level, in several areas in Sarawak until tomorrow (Jan 12), and in Johor, from Saturday to Sunday (Jan 13-14).

It said that continuous rain is expected to hit Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah in Sarawak, while in Johor it involves Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

An alert level warning is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorms are or expected to occur for more than six hours during the period in the areas.

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia said that the easterly winds are expected to occur until Jan 16.

The situation caused an increase in humidity that could potentially bring continuous rain to Sarawak, eastern Sabah and the southern part of the Peninsula, in addition to strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea during this period.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several states, in the afternoon and evening.

The public is advised to always refer to the website https://www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media accounts, as well as download the myCuaca application, for up-to-date and authentic information. -Bernama