Aliff Aziz refuses to divorce wife

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court was today told that that singer-cum-actor Aliff Aziz, whose full name is Mohamad Aliff Aziz, refused to divorce his wife, actress Bella Astillah.

Syarie lawyer Abdul Hadi Mohamad Salleh, representing Aliff, 33, told the court that his client did not agree with the divorce application filed by Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, 30, and requested that the matter be taken to the Conciliation Committee (JKP).

Earlier, Aliff, when questioned by Syarie Judge Wan Mohd Najib Wan Hamat if he agreed to the divorce, firmly replied, “no”.

Questioned again by the judge if it was true that he did not agree to the divorce, Aliff replied: “True, (I) do not agree”.

“This is not a decision that can be made in a day. I need time to make a big decision,“ said Aliff, who told the court that he still loved his family.

Meanwhile, lawyer Syarie Azmi Mohd Rais, representing Bella, requested that Aliff reconsider his answer regarding the divorce application.

However, Aliff stood his ground and did not agree to divorce his wife.

The court then set June 4 for mention of the JKP report.

At today’s proceedings, Bella appointed her foster sister to represent her at the JKP, while Aliff appointed his mother.

On March 11, Bella filed a fast-track divorce application against Aliff under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Federal Territory) 1984 on the grounds that there was no more understanding and “mawaddah” (love and affection) between them.

Fast-track divorce is a process for couples who agree to divorce under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Act (Federal Territory) 1984 and do not have to wait 90 days to resolve their case.

The couple who got married on Sept 9, 2016, is blessed with two children - Mohd Ayden Adrean, 6, and Ara Adreanna, 3.