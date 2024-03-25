‘Allah’ socks issue: Police receive 178 reports nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have so far received 178 reports nationwide regarding the controversial sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ at KK Mart outlet in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya recently.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said that 30 reports had also been received relating to public dissatisfaction on Facebook concerning the same issue.

The Home Ministry takes this issue seriously, and enforcement action has been taken by conducting inspections at all KK Mart outlets nationwide. Upon these inspections. it was found that KK Mart has withdrawn the socks from its outlets nationwide.

“However, further investigations are being carried out against the management and vendors involved to ensure that it does not recur. Despite apologies offered by KK Mart and the vendors, KDN will continue the investigation to address this issue that has sparked public outrage and concern,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the Royal address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Shamsul Anuar also said that 771 investigation papers were opened on the issues of 3R (race, religion and royalty) since 2020, with 71 of the cases having been charged in court. -Bernama