Grand Mosque in Makkah provides year-round comfort with advanced climate control

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has employed advanced technology to regulate temperatures in the Grand Mosque of Makkah throughout the year.

This ensures a comfortable and healthy environment for worshippers in both the scorching summer heat and the cool winter months, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The internal temperature is adjusted based on outside conditions, targeting a range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

All air handling units (AHUs) run at full capacity to maintain this temperature during summer, while in winter, fewer AHUs are used due to the naturally cooler climate.

Fresh air is drawn from the rooftop of the Grand Mosque and filtered through a multi-stage process.

High-performance filters remove dust and microscopic contaminants, while ultraviolet sterilisation kills bacteria and germs, ensuring clean air in the prayer halls.

For maintenance purposes, the General Administration for Operation and Maintenance plays a key role in which Saudi engineers and technicians’ teams monitor temperature regulation, maintain humidity levels and keep all systems running.

They adjust airflow based on visitor numbers to ensure thermal comfort and energy efficiency.

Maintenance follows strict technical guidelines and safety protocols to guarantee visitor well-being.

The climate control system at the Grand Mosque shows Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing the best environment for millions of worshippers.