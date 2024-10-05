Kuching waterfront - Siniawan Heritage Town River Transport System completion by 2027

KUCHING: The 'River Transport System' project from Kuching Waterfront here to Siniawan Heritage Town in Bau is expected to be completed by 2027.

Sarawak’s Deputy Minister for Transport, Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, highlighted that the project's completion is contingent upon funding approval under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He added that currently, a navigation study is underway and is expected to conclude by the end of Q2 2024.

“The important aspects of the study are the identification of safe navigation channels, dangerous shallow spots in the river, locations of interest for visitors as well as identifying suitable sites for jetties along the stretch from Kuching Waterfront to Siniawan Town,” he said.

He was addressing a question from Miro Simuh (GPS-Serembu) who wanted an update on the project during a question and answer session at the state assembly sitting today.