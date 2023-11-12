Allow space for internal forensics probe on Perkeso cyber attack: Sivakumar

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar has urged all parties to give the internal forensic team space to complete its investigation on the cyber attack that targetted the infrastructure and image of the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO).

In a statement last night (Dec 10), he said the ministry calls on the public to halt all baseless speculations being circulated on social media as it not only clouds the situation but could also create unrest.

“This is to safeguard Perkeso’s function, as an agency that provides social protection services, not to be jeopardised by these cyber attacks.

“The ministry once again gives its assurance that no one will escape the law if they are found to be the mastermind of the Dec 2 incident,“ he said, adding that the attack was successfully foiled through recovery efforts and mitigation measures are currently being implemented.

Sivakumar said the ministry has also collected forensic evidence and handed it over to the authorities to block any further hacking.

The process includes examining possible elements of commercial crimes that led to the disruption of Perkeso’s system, database and website.

On Friday (Dec 8), Perkeso guaranteed that its system, database, and website, which had been hacked last Saturday, would not disrupt services to contributors, employers and the public.

The organisation said that all payments of interest, compensation and disability pension due to contributors and heirs involved will still be paid out as scheduled. - Bernama