Almost 100 prisoners in Kelantan expected to be released on licence

KOTA BHARU: Almost 100 inmates under the Kelantan Prisons Department are expected to be involved in the Licensed Release of Prisoners Programme (PBSL) during the coming Hari Raya.

Its director Mat Yaacob said applications for the prisoners involved have been sent to the Prisons Department director-general and the Parole Board for approval.

The PBSL is being implemented on a large scale under the MADANI government, he told a press conference after distributing bubur lambuk in conjunction with Ramadan at Pengkalan Chepa here today.

“Alhamdulillah, the Kelantan Prisons Department has plans to release the prospects (inmates) in conjunction with the celebration.

“If the applications are approved, the prospects will be released on parole and in a bigger number too,“ he added.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had announced that PBSL would be implemented for those with jail terms of four years and below, with the prisoners involved allowed to serve out their sentences under ‘home detention’.

Asked about prison congestion, Mat said the Kelantan Prisons Department had a strategy to resolve the problem.

“Our strategy to ease congestion includes transferring inmates to prisons in other states,” he said.-

Bernama