New service format to add new twist to 2024 Sepaktakraw World Cup - PSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 Sepaktakraw World Cup will be a more hotly contested affair with the use of a new service format, said Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

He said that the new format, with service changing hands after every point, would be used for the team, regu and doubles events in the World Cup.

Previously, each side would serve three consecutive times before the service changed hands.

The scoring system, meanwhile, will use the 15-point format re-introduced earlier this year, reverting from the 21-point format.

A total of 21 countries will compete in the World Cup. Twelve countries, including Malaysia, are in the Premier category. Nine other nations - Iran, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, France, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan - will slug it out in Division One.

In the team category, which is the main event of the World Cup, the national team have been drawn in Group C with Japan and Brunei. Malaysia must finish in the top two to advance to the quarter-finals.

In the regu category, Malaysia have an easy draw after being pitted with China and Brunei in Group B. As for the doubles event, the national team are in Group A with Japan and Brunei.

The 2024 Sepaktakraw World Cup will be held at the Titiwangsa Stadium here from May 18-26.