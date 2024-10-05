LKIM targets setting up six more ‘Kedai Nelayan’ this year

CHUKAI: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) aims to set up six more ‘Kedai Nelayan’ nationwide this year to help fisherman to market their produce.

Its chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said so far there are 14 Kedai Nelayan in 10 states to increase the involvement of the Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK) in economic projects, especially the fishing industry.

He said LKIM has provided a fund of RM100,000 with the aim of upgrading the premises and as a working capital to establish a Kedai Nelayan.

“Our PNK produces a lot of downstream products such as keropok and so on. But the space for marketing is very limited. So we took the initiative to open a Kedai Nelayan for the association to market the goods themselves,“ he said when met at the launching ceremony of the Kemanan PNK Kedai Nelayan here today.

“It (establishment) depends on the ability of the Area Fisherman’s Association (PNK). We see the potential of each active PNK and their courage to open this shop because not all associations are active in economic projects.”

Also present at the event were LKIM Marketing and Licensing Division director Dr Abdul Salim Tajudin and Terengganu LKIM director Ahmad Nazri Madri.

Muhammad Faiz said the 14 PNK managing the Kedai Nelayan include Melaka Barat PNK: Tanjung Dawai PNK; Kuantan PNK; Bachok PNK; Tumpat PNK; Beladin/Saribas PNK; Kota Belud PNK; Kudat PNK; Besut PNK; Setiu PNK Setiu; Kemaman PNK; Kuala Muda PNK; Sepang PNK and Kuala Langat PNK.

Meanwhile, he said LKIM via its Agricultural Basic Economics section has channelled an allocation of RM1.33 million for the organisation of various entrepreneurship programmes in Terengganu from January 2023 to May this year.

Among the programmes include the Entrepreneurship Development Programme; Matching Grant; Entrepreneur Development Programme; Young Agropreneur Programme; Community Scale Expansion Programme; and the Aquaculture Capacity Building Programme for Fishing Communities.

“Until April 2024, there were a total of 136 LKIM Agro-Based Industry processing entrepreneurs in Terengganu,“ he said.

In another related development, Muhammad Faiz said fish supplies in the country are not affected even though the country has been experiencing hot and dry weather since April.

According to him, so far fish landing activities at 48 LKIM complexes nationwide are running as usual with an estimated 220,000 tonnes per month.

“The hot weather does not affect activities in the sea. After all, in Malaysia most of the fish supply depends on big boats. Sea catch is wider in zones B and C,“ he also said.

He added that total landings increased from 1.89 million tonnes in 2022 to 2.25 tonnes last year.