AmBank announces wildlife preservation initiatives with Zoo Negara, Zoo Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank Group (AmBank) has today announced a dual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative which saw the bank renewing its sponsorship to Zoo Negara and expanding its legacy of supporting wildlife preservation to Zoo Melaka.

AmBank in a statement today said it had renewed its sponsorship amounting to RM100,000 for Zoo Negara for the purpose of sustaining the welfare of two Dromedary Camels.

“A commitment that underlines the bank’s dedication to preserving wildlife and promoting sustainable practices within the community. Since 1985, AmBank, through its AmGroup Foundation, has contributed more than RM1 million in support of the camels at Zoo Negara,” it said.

Furthermore, AmBank said it had also expanded its CSR initiatives to include Zoo Melaka, where 100 staff members from AmBank Southern Region and AmBank Central Region actively participated in various activities as well as sponsoring RM40,000 for the upkeeping of two orangutans, Phat Phat and Mardhia.

Among the activities carried out by Ambank staff at Zoo Melaka include cleaning animal enclosures and assisting in animal feeding, planting over 800 plants to provide habitats for various species and aiding in biodiversity as well as painting murals to add vibrancy and enhance the aesthetics of the zoo.

Ambank Head of Group Corporate Communications and Marketing, Shazman Shahid in the same statement said the bank strives to make a positive impact through its CSR and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Our sponsorship renewal for Zoo Negara and the comprehensive engagement at Zoo Melaka echoes our belief that responsible banking extends beyond financial transactions. It’s about fostering a sustainable world for future generations,” he said.

As such, he said AmBank remains dedicated to fostering environmental stewardship and community well-being and aims to continue its collaborative efforts with Zoo Negara Malaysia and Zoo Melaka to promote awareness and contribute to wildlife preservation and sustainability. -Bernama