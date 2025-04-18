ACC appoints ISPORTS as official jersey sponsor for four-year term

THE Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with iSports, officially naming the brand as its official jersey sponsor from 2025 to 2029.

The sponsorship deal, valued at US$ 70,000 (RM 300,000), includes the provision of official Asian Champion jerseys and apparel for use in ACC’s championship events across Asia.

The signing ceremony and unveiling of the newly designed Asian Champion Jersey was officiated by ACC President Dato' Amarjit Singh Gill – who also serves as President of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) – alongside Mr. Goh Seng Toon, Director of Genuine Marketing Enterprise, representing iSports. Also present was ACC Secretary-General Mr. Kozim Urinboykhujaev.

Dato' Amarjit Singh Gill expressed that the partnership with iSports reflects ACC’s broader vision to elevate the standard of cycling in Asia and marks a proud moment for Malaysia.

“As the President of MNCF, I see this collaboration as a valuable opportunity to further solidify Malaysia’s growing stature in the Asian cycling scene,“ he said who is also the UCI Management Committee Member.

“Malaysia is not only playing host to many international sporting events but is also emerging as a strategic hub for cycling development in the region. This partnership underscores both regional unity and Malaysia’s rising influence in the sport.”

iSport is already a leading apparel company with providing Jerseys for various top teams including Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) and Malaysian National team among others, said Amarjit

Meanwhile, Mr. Goh Seng Toon shared his pride in being part of this collaboration, contributing to ACC’s mission of advancing cycling across Asia.”

At iSports, we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality products for the athletes and teams competing in ACC events,“ he said.

“This partnership is another significant step forward for the growth and professionalism of the sport, and we are eager to continue supporting cycling on the international stage.” he added.