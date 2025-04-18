SHAH ALAM: A briefing on the reconstruction of damaged homes for the victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion on April 1 is expected to be held within the next two weeks.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that, for now, efforts are focused on securing rental housing for them before proceeding with the reconstruction.

“This involves a substantial allocation from the federal government, so we are currently awaiting their commitment. However, preliminary discussions have taken place.

“I have personally met with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming on the matter,” he told reporters after the Ehsan Raya Meriah Lain Macam event organised by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation at Wisma PKPS today.

Previously, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) stated that the recovery and reconstruction of homes affected by the incident is one of its key priorities.

In a statement, KPKT said that a Special Task Force comprising its agencies, particularly implementing agencies such as Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Berhad (SPNB) and PR1MA, has been formed.

Commenting on claims by Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, who expressed disappointment that opposition representatives were not invited to the recent special briefing on the catastrophe, Amirudin said the allegation was baseless.

He explained that the briefing was held at the request of government bloc assemblymen, and opposition representatives can still access information through a dedicated website.

“The briefing focused on the support and aid provided to the victims and the extent of assistance rendered so far. All this information is available on the website. Investigations are still ongoing, involving technical departments and other relevant agencies,“ he said.

The April 1 blaze completely destroyed 81 houses with structural damage exceeding 40 percent and partially damaged another 81.

A further 57 homes were affected but not burnt, while 218 houses, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, remained untouched.