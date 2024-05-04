Another death due to heat stroke reported

KUALA LUMPUR: One new death due to heat stroke was reported this week, bringing the number of heat-related deaths to two, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Based on a brief report on the hot weather status by NADMA, dated April 4, the new death on April 1 involved a three-year-old child in Kelantan.

The first death was last Feb 2 involving a 22-year-old individual in Pahang.

It said that as of last April 3, the cumulative number of cases of heat-related illnesses increased to 37 with 10 cases of heat stroke, heat exhaustion (26) and heat convulsions (one).

Perak and Kedah recorded eight cases each, Johor (five), Negeri Sembilan (four), Sabah (four), Selangor (three), Perlis (two) and one case each in Pahang, Penang and Kelantan.

“There are two cases that are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, one a heat stroke at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and another, a heat exhaustion case in a normal ward,” said Nadma in the report, citing the Ministry of Health as the source.

On water level in dams, NADMA, citing the National Water Service Commission, said that as of yesterday, six dams showed water storage reserves at warning levels with three of them in Kedah, namely the Muda Dam (39.12 percent), the Malut Dam (35.70 percent) and the BS Padang Saga Dam (41.29 percent).

The other dams are Sembrong Barat Dam, in Johor (31.51 per cent), Air Hitam Dam in Penang (34.60 per cent) and Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (56.46 per cent).

NADMA also reported that the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) issued two drought forecasts for two river basins on April 1, namely the Muda River Basin in Kedah and the Kelantan River Basin, in Kelantan.

The Department of Environment (DOE) reported three areas with unhealthy air quality for the period from April 1 to yesterday, namely Kimanis in Sabah, Balok Baru in Kuantan and Rompin, both in Pahang.