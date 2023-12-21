Anwar approves RM25m for additional blocks of UPSI student accommodation

TANJUNG MALIM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today approved an allocation of RM25 million for the construction of 18 additional blocks of student accommodation for those studying at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced this during the ‘Temu Anwar’ (Meet Anwar) session with about 5,000 UPSI students at Dewan Tuanku Canselor after launching the 2023 National Book Award at the educational institution.

“The existing accommodation can only take in 7,804 or 36 per cent of the more than 31,000 students here, this is the lowest rate compared to the 60 per cent at other institutions of higher learning (IPTAs) nationwide.

“When I heard this, immediate action had to be taken. To increase the college’s accommodation capacity, I approved RM25 million for its expenditure,” he said to rapturous applause from the UPSI students and staff.

Also present was Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Anwar said the project would be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said he had instructed the finance ministry to ensure the allocation is approved before the end of the year.

Zambry, who made a working visit to the Ungku Omar Residential College, UPSI on Saturday (Dec 16), had said that the Ministry of Higher Education would hold talks with institutions of higher learning nationwide to identify universities requiring solutions regarding student accommodation issues.

During the visit, Zambry heard the complaints and issues faced by students regarding accommodation within the university. - Bernama