Anwar, Wan Azizah leave for Brunei to attend royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail left tonight for Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei Darussalam.

Anwar in his Facebook post said the visit was to fulfill the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, to attend the royal wedding of Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah Adam which will take place tomorrow.

The solemnisation of the marriage took place on Thursday at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and tomorrow the royal wedding will take place at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan followed by the royal banquet on Monday.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan earlier.-Bernama