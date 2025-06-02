Bintulu residents urged to stay vigilant for potential flooding

BINTULU: Residents of Bintulu are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for the possibility of further flooding in the area.

Bintulu Zone 5 Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, said while weather forecasts predict no continuous heavy rainfall that could cause flooding like last week, the department is not underestimating the situation.

“Although we are not expecting heavy rains, we are always on standby, with our personnel and logistical support ready to respond if another flood occurs in Bintulu,“ he said.

Additionally, the department has distributed informational pamphlets to Bintulu residents outlining the necessary actions to take before, during, and after a flood to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

Last night, Bintulu, which had nearly recovered from the previous flooding, saw several areas, including Kidurong and Sungai Plan, submerged once again.

Wan Kamarudin added that the Bintulu JBPM, with 60 personnel and assets including three trucks and six boats, is fully equipped to handle any potential flooding.

“Nearby fire stations in Kidurong and Samalaju are also on standby to provide additional support if needed,“ he said.

As of this morning, 1,864 flood victims are at six temporary relief centres in Bintulu.