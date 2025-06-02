PETALING JAYA: A social media influencer known as Eyka, who was reported missing three days ago in a forest in Bandung, Indonesia, was found safe on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old girl was found at around 10pm and her discovery was shared through a live TikTok stream @Arasz.

In the post, Eyka was seen lying in a bush in a weak condition.

Previously, Eyka’s disappearance went viral when her friend, Ammar Nazhan or Ammar Nazhan Noralyadi, 29, realized the matter at around 2am last Monday while conducting paranormal activities in the forest.

According to Sinar Harian, Ammar Nazhan said that more than 20 people participated in the paranormal activity, but only seven went into the forest, including Eyka.

“She was the only woman who entered the forest,” he said.

According to the latest news on TikTok @Arasz, they have completed their discussions with the police and village head, while Eyka is believed to be treated in hospital.