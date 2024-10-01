Anxious moments after vehicle carrying four JAKOA staff swept away by floodwaters

KLUANG: Four employees of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) faced anxious moments when the Toyota Fortuner vehicle they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, near here, today.

State JAKOA director, Faisal Long said, however, that all four department staff managed to save themselves in the 2 pm incident.

He said the four-wheel-drive vehicle was driven by JAKOA staff Mohd Fuad Abdul Rahman with three other JAKOA employees.

“Upon arriving in the flooded area, the vehicle suddenly moved to the left before it slowly started drifting.

“The vehicle stopped about 10 metres from the road after getting stuck on a tree, and when they managed to get out, all of them were rescued by other convoy members,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said members of the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) who were also part of the convoy later helped remove the vehicle.

The convoy was on an assignment to deliver food baskets to Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, accompanied by JAKOA director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor, via an alternative route from Batu 17. -Bernama